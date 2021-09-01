Greeting from Daria Morozova on Day of Knowledge

Dear schoolchildren and students, respected educators, teachers and professors!

I would like to wholeheartedly congratulate you on the beginning of the new academic year!

Since a school, college or university is not just a place where guys receive education. This is a place where a bright, interesting, eventful life is in full swing, where friendship is born and gets stronger, as well as scientific curiosity, respect for experienced and wise mentors, where talents are revealed and love to the native land is raised.

Please accept my most sincere and warmest congratulations. May this academic year bring you new victories, successes and achievements!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova