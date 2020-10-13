Greeting from Daria Morozova on Day of Education and Science Workers

Dear employees of the education system of the Donetsk People’s Republic!

I wholeheartedly congratulate you on your professional holiday!

The teaching profession requires a specific vocation, huge commitment and dedication to the work. It depends on the teacher in many ways how our children will grow up, with what baggage of knowledge and skills they will enter adulthood.

Donbas has always been famous for talented teachers, as evidenced by the results of international competitions and the achievements of our students and schoolchildren.

After all, it is very important that young citizens of the country are successful, competitive, well educated, so that they become real patriots, loyal to our young state.

Dear teachers! I want to express my sincere appreciation for your work, the generosity of soul, the desire to uncover talents in every child. Thank you for fully understanding your highest responsibility for the future of the Republic.

I wish you good health, prosperity, new professional success, public recognition, and all the best!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova