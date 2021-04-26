Greeting from Daria Morozova on Day of DPR Treasurer’s Office

Dear workers of the Treasury system!

I wholeheartedly congratulate you on your professional holiday!

It is tough to overestimate the role of the Treasurer’s Office in the implementation of public financial policy.

You manage cash services for budgets of all levels, control financial flows, and help to make expenditure of a budget clear and transparent.

Such responsible work requires utmost care and professionalism – qualities that traditionally distinguish employees of the treasury bodies of our young Republic.

I am sure that you will continue to successfully fulfill the tasks set before you and make a significant contribution to the development and prosperity of the DPR.

I wish all employees of the Treasurer’s Office new professional achievements, prosperity, happiness and good health!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova