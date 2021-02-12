Greeting from Daria Morozova on Day diplomatic employee

Dear representatives of the diplomatic corps! I would like to congratulate you with the professional holiday – Day diplomatic employee of the Donetsk People’s Republic!

History teaches us and proves over and over again that diplomacy is an important and necessary component for the world community. Its significance is in advocacy of national interests of the state and it cannot be overestimated. Solving and preventing the conflicts, establishing links with other states, creation of associations and unions, assistance for the nationals abroad are a small part of the work that diplomatic agencies do.

Despite the relative youth of the Republic, our diplomats are distinguished by the high level of skills and knowledge in advocacy of the national interests of the state, professionalism and intellectual potential.

I wish you to continue to do all possible for the strengthening of international relations with other countries. I wish you health, successes in your not easy, but honorary service, patient and diplomatic stamina.

Best regards, the Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova