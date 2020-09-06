Greeting from Daria Morozova on City Day

I wholeheartedly congratulate all inhabitants and visitors of the Donetsk People’s Republic!

On this Day the capital of the Donetsk People’s Republic marks its 151st birthday. Right, there are older and larger cities in the world, but there are not equal to it on fortitude and unity of inhabitants. Our capital deservedly named as the Hero City, and its proud “Donetsk character” is widely known. Donetsk is called invincible, the example of bravery and the beauty of million roses. The stronghold of the glorious traditions of Donbas is right here. It is the loveliest and closest place on the Earth for many of us.

Donetsk people were famous for hard-working and ability to achieve the objectives. Inhabitants of the capital are rightfully proud of the high achievements in the spheres of industry, science, culture, sport and many other sectors. And in conditions of armed actions, they proved that love their home and can protect it from any threats. Surviving the shelling and blockade, the city successfully developing and has become as a heart of the Republic.

I sincerely wish to Donetsk peace, happiness, blossoming and new achievements!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova.