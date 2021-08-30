Greeting from Daria Morozova on City Day

Dear Donetsk residents and guests of the capital, I sincerely congratulate you on the City Day!

The capital of the Donetsk People’s Republic is famous not only for its mines and factories, but also for its high potential in the fields of science, culture, sports and others.

But our most important asset is, first of all, people, whose hard work and perseverance create real miracles! These qualities were especially clearly demonstrated in the conditions of the armed conflict in the territory of Donbass. Indeed, despite all the difficulties of the military-political confrontation and the socio-economic blockade, Donetsk found the strength to withstand and develop.

I wish you all good health, peace and kindness, wellbeing and prosperity! May each new day lead our beloved capital to new victories and achievements!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova