Greeting from Daria Morozova on Builder’s Day

Dear workers and veterans of the construction industry!

Please accept my sincere congratulations on your professional holiday!

The work of the builder is known as the one demanded and honourable at all times. Your peaceful, creative profession moves progress forward, serves the growth of the economy, transforms the appearance of cities and towns of our young state.

Thank you for your hard work, for your loyalty to your profession, for quality work. Indeed, despite the difficulties associated with the armed conflict and the economic blockade by Ukraine, it is thanks to you that the construction industry of the Republic continues to develop.

I wish you good health, achievement of new professional heights, prosperity, stability and, most importantly, peace!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova