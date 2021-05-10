Greeting from Daria Morozova on birthday of DPR Head Denis Pushilin

Dear Denis Vladimirovich!

Please accept my warmest and most sincere greetings on your birthday!

I am glad that we are linked by long-standing partnership. Having extensive management experience, you, as the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, carry out competent policy, the result of which, despite the most difficult conditions of the armed conflict and pandemic, is the stable socio-economic development of our young state.

I am sure that your professionalism, competence, practical experience and active life position will continue to contribute to the development and prosperity of the Republic!

I wholeheartedly wish you and your loved ones good health, long life, happiness, prosperity and peace! I wish you implementation of all your plans and further fruitful work for the benefit of the DPR!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova