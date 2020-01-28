Former Berkut servicemen told about what happened in Maidan

Former servicemen of Berkut task force unit told about the developments at Maidan during the coup d’état in 2014.

“Everyone’s talking about the ‘Heavenly Hundred’, but no one cares about the deaths of police officers. They also had families that don’t receive any assistance now,” said former serviceman of Berkut.

“According to the statistics of the Ukrainian law enforcement, ‘Maidan’ was anything but a peaceful protest,” he added. Former servicemen of Berkut noted that they couldn’t even imagine that a civil war would start in Ukraine.