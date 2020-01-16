Forensic Bureau issues DNA passports

On January 16, DNA passports were delivered to the families of missing persons. The event was organized by the Bureau of Forensic Medical Examination of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

The main objective of the meeting was to enhance cooperation with relatives of persons reported as missing, in particular in the provision of DNA samples to help identify the remains of the dead. During the meeting, 26 DNA passports were handed over to the relatives of missing persons. In addition, during the meeting, issues related to the work of the forensic examination bureau and the first results of the identification of dead bodies were discussed.

A DNA passport is a database of one’s genetic information. The passport indicates kinship at the level of genetic data and the unique features of a person. The DNA passport contains this information in the form of a combination of numbers and letters, which can be easily interpreted by any forensic specialist. DNA passports are used for comparing genetic features and establishing the kinship between the parent and child, brother and sister, grandfather and grandson.