Features of notarial actions

Notariate in the Donetsk People’s Republic, in accordance with the Constitution and the Law “On Notaries”, is called upon to ensure the protection of the rights and legitimate interests of individuals and legal entities by performing notarial actions prescribed by law on behalf of the state by notaries.

In accordance with the provisions of the Law “On Notaries”, notaries working in public notary offices and notaries carrying out independent professional notarial activities perform the following notarial actions:

– certify transactions;

– issue certificates of ownership for a share in the common property of spouses;

– impose and remove prohibitions on the alienation of property;

– testify to the accuracy of copies of documents and extracts from them;

– certify the authenticity of the signature on the documents;

– testify of the authenticity of documents translation from one language into another;

– certify the fact that an individual is alive;

– certify the fact that an individual is in a certain place;

– certify the identity of the individual with the person depicted in the photograph;

– certify the time of presentation of documents;

– transfer applications and (or) other documents of individuals and legal entities to other individuals and legal entities;

– accept cash and securities as a deposit;

– make executive endorsements;

– make protests of bills;

– present cheques for payment and certify dishonored cheques;

– accept documents for storage;

– make sea protests;

– provide evidence;

– certify information about persons in the cases provided for by the legislation of the Donetsk People’s Republic;

– issue duplicates of notarial certificates, executive endorsements and duplicates of documents expressing the content of transactions authenticated by a notary;

– certify the identity of the handwritten signature of the visually impaired person with the facsimile reproduction of his/her handwritten signature;

– issue certificates of inheritance rights;

– take measures to protect inherited property;

– certify the decisions of the governing bodies of legal entities.

In addition, notaries working in the Republican Notary Archives perform the following notarial actions:

– issue duplicates of documents that are stored in the Republican Notary Archives;

– testify to the accuracy of copies and extracts from documents that are stored in the Republican Notary Archives;

– issue certificates of the right to inheritance in inheritance matters, which are stored in the Republican Notary Archives;

– remove the prohibition on the alienation of immovable property (property rights to immovable property) subject to state registration, which was imposed according to documents deposited in the Republican Notary Archives.

It should be noted that in settlements where there are no notaries, authorized officials of local government bodies perform the following notarial actions for persons registered at the place of residence or place of stay in these settlements:

– take measures to protect inherited property;

– certify wills (except for secret ones);

– issue duplicates of documents certified by them;

– testify to the accuracy of copies of documents and extracts from them;

– certify the authenticity of the signature on the documents;

– certify the authenticity of attorney (except for letters of attorney for the right to dispose of immovable property, letters of attorney for management and disposal of corporate rights and letters of attorney for the use and disposal of vehicles);

– certify information about persons in the cases provided for by the legislation of the Donetsk People’s Republic;

– certify the fact that an individual is alive;

– certify the identity of the handwritten signature of the visually impaired person living in the territory of the corresponding settlement with a facsimile reproduction of his/her handwritten signature;

– certify the fact that an individual is in a certain place;

– certify the identity of the individual with the person depicted in the photograph;

– certify the time of presentation of documents.

It is worth remembering that authorized officials of local self-government bodies do not have the right to draw up documents intended for use outside the territory of the DPR.

On the official website of the Chamber of Notaries of the Donetsk People’s Republic, you can get information about the fees for notarial acts, as well as about the list of legal and technical services provided by notaries and the amount of fees for their provision.

We would like to draw your attention to the fact that when a notary leaves his/her workplace to perform a notarial act, interested individuals and legal entities recoup him/her for the suffered transport expenses.