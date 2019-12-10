DPR welcome exchange agreement reached by “Normandy four”

Donetsk welcomes the decision reached at the meeting of the “Normandy four” to facilitate prisoner exchange between the Republics and Ukraine. This was mentioned by Daria Morozova, the DPR Human Rights Ombudsman.

“We welcome these agreements, as DPR have pushed forward this issue for the last two years, and now we can finally say that we can conduct the prisoner exchange by the end of the year. Now it depends on the Ukrainian side,” Morozova noted.

According to her, the Republic is ready for this procedure.

It should be recalled that the meeting of the “Normandy four” (Germany, Russia, France and Ukraine) was held in Paris yesterday. At the negotiations, that lasted more than seven hours, the parties prepared a final document. It declared the decision to conduct the exchange of prisoners in Donbass by the end of the year based on the principle of “all identified for all identified”.

Source: DAN