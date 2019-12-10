DPR ready for prisoner exchange based on principle of “53 for 88”

The Ukrainian side’s list includes 88 DPR supporters, according to DPR Human Rights Ombudsman Daria Morozova.

Daria Morozova, Ombudsman: “At the moment, the Ukrainian side confirmed 88 people requested, and we have confirmed 53 people requested by them.”

Also, Morozova welcomed the decision of the “Normandy four” to facilitate the exchange of POW between the Republics and Ukraine. According to her, DPR is ready to conduct the exchange by the end of the year.

At the meeting in Paris, the “Normandy four” reiterated the need to exchange prisoners based on the principle “all identified for all identified”. According to Vladimir Zelensky, the preliminary exchange date is 24 December. He said, Kiev expects that 72 prisoners come back home from Donetsk and Lugansk.

The latest large-scale exchange took place in December 2017. Then, Kiev handed over 233 people to Donetsk and Lugansk Republics, while the Republics handed over 73 people.

It should be recalled that at the meeting in Paris, the leaders of Russia, Germany, Ukraine and France agreed on the immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of forces and hardware at the contact line.

Source: NTV