DPR Ombudsman Daria Morozova headed Commission for search for missing and deceased in Donbass

Human Rights Ombudsman in the DPR Daria Morozova appointed Chairperson of the Interdepartmental commission for the search for missing persons, burial places of bodies (remains) of deceased (dead) in areas of the armed conflict in Donbass. The appropriate order No. 274 of the DPR Head Denis Pushilin was published in his official web-site.

Also, according to the document, vice-Chairman and secretary of the Commission will be elected at its first session by public ballot.

The Commission is made up of representatives from the Administration of the DPR Head, General Prosecutor’s Office, MIA, MES, MSS, Ministry of Health, as well as Department of social support of retired military officers and patriotic education to the DPR Head.

The Commission will represent the DPR in negotiations with other sides on the issue of the search for missing and burial places. In doing so, the Chairperson will be a representative in such negotiations.

Source: ДАН