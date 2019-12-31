DPR Head Denis Pushilin pardons juveniles convicted for subversive activities in Yasinovataia

DPR Head Denis Pushilin has pardoned a group of juveniles who were involved in detonation of some infrastructure objects in 2016 in the territory of the DPR, according to DPR Ombudsman Daria Morozova. “Today, the DPR Head pardoned juveniles who had carried out a sabotage attack in Yasinovataia,” said Daria Morozova. In September 2016, the Ministry of State Security of the DPR reported on detention of a group of juveniles suspected in preparation of a number of acts of sabotage. There were seven people in the group. They are responsible for detonation of a number of infrastructure objects, including a railway in Yasinovataia. The suspects have admitted their guilt.