DPR continues to issue DNA-passports to relatives of missing persons

Today, on 3 June, the Republican Bureau of Forensic Medical Examination of the DPR issued 10 more DNA-passports to the relatives of the missing persons. Also, as a result of comparing the DNA samples of the remains and the genetic data of the owners of these DNA passports, the republican experts established a closely related relationship between the two profiles.

Thus, it was possible to identify the remains of one person. According to the head of the Republican Bureau of Forensic Medicine of the DPR Dmitry Kalashnikov, we are talking about a man born in 1960. He was a resident of the city of Shakhtyorsk and has been reported missing since July 2014. That is, the relatives have not known anything about the fate of this person for seven long years.

It should be reminded that in the DPR, work on issuing DNA-passports has been going on since 2019. First of all, such a document must be obtained by residents of the Republic, whose relatives are considered missing. Molecular genetic studies are carried out by the Republican Bureau of Forensic Medical Examination of the DPR in cooperation with the public organization “Union of Mothers of Missing Sons”. At the moment, a total of 80 DNA-passports have been issued. As part of the work, the remains of 24 people were identified by comparing the samples.

“The search for missing persons and the identification of unidentified bodies are one of the key issues on the agenda of the humanitarian group at the Minsk platform. However, Ukraine refuses to move forward in its implementation. In particular, it ignores the initiative of the DPR to create a unified search mechanism for the missing. Although, this is a particularly humanitarian task. And both sides of the conflict should be interested in its implementation, – said Daria Morozova, Human Rights Ombudsman in the DPR. – In this situation, it is extremely important that at the republican level we use all available tools to search for missing persons. And the issuing of DNA-passports is the most important of them.”

The Ombudsman also recalled that at the moment 365 people are missing in the territory of the DPR.