Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics ready for exchange – Daria Morozova

Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics are fully ready for the exchange. This was announced today, December 29, by the Human Rights Ombudsman in the DPR Daria Morozova. According to the correspondent of the official website of the DPR, the Ombudsman is now participating in the exchange process at the Gorlovka checkpoint.

“We are now at the checkpoint. Lugansk already went to the territory of Ukraine. Then the Ukrainian delegation will arrive here and we will be able to identify our people. The Ukrainian side must fulfill all its obligations,” said Daria Morozova.

Source: DNR-ONLINE