Documents for issuing of passport are filed

At a personal meeting, the Ombudsman was approached by a citizen M. on the issue of documenting a citizen of the Donetsk People’s Republic with a passport.

In her complaint, the applicant indicated that earlier on this issue she had repeatedly applied to one of the territorial departments of the Migration Service of the MIS DPR, but she was verbally refused to submit documents. The reason for the refusal was not known to her.

After the Ombudsman applied to the Migration Service of the MIS DPR, the applicant’s passport documents were accepted. Currently, the passport of a citizen M. is at the stage of registration.