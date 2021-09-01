Daria Morozova’s appeal to citizens of DPR who have Russian citizenship before elections to State Duma of Russian Federation

Dear citizens of the Donetsk People’s Republic who have citizenship of the Russian Federation!

I would like to remind you that the election of the new composition of the State Duma of the Russian Federation will take place from 17 to 19 September.

It is you, as the new citizens of Russia, who are responsible for the future of the country, regardless of your political preferences. Participation in the elections as the exercise of one’s constitutional rights is everyone’s civic duty!

In this regard, the Human Rights Ombudsman’s Office in the DPR, on the eve of the elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation, will actively inform the residents of the Republic about the peculiarities of the implementation of their electoral rights and the nuances of the work of online electronic voting.

Be attentive, responsible and stay tuned for further news and clarifications!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova