Daria Morozova was honoured with state award for service to Republic

On the occasion of the seventh anniversary of the founding of the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Human Rights Ombudsman in the DPR Daria Morozova was honoured with a state award. For her special contribution to the formation and development of the state, the Ombudsman was awarded “For service to the Republic” of the III degree.

The award was presented to Daria Morozova by the Head of the DPR Denis Pushilin. The award ceremony took place on May 11 at the Donetsk State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after A.B. Solovyanenko at the solemn meeting dedicated to the Day of the Republic.

“I am sincerely grateful to the people of the Donetsk People’s Republic for such a high assessment of my work. It is a great honour and incentive to receive such an award. I believe that we will achieve all the goals set for the development of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the human rights institution of our state” said Daria Morozova.

The award “For services to the Republic” of the III degree is a state award for special merits and achievements of citizens in various spheres of life in the DPR. It is a four-pointed cross with truncated ray-like edges. In the center there is a medallion depicting a two-headed eagle with raised wings. The Archangel Michael with a raised sword is depicted on the eagle’s chest.