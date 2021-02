Why was there no exchange of detainees between the DPR and Ukraine, traditional before the Christmas holidays, in 2020? Will there be an exchange in 2021? How is Kiev blocking the work of the humanitarian subgroup of the Contact Group on the settlement of the crisis in Donbas? About this is in an interview with the Human Rights Ombudsman in the DPR Daria Morozova to the “МАЙ ДНР” telegram-channel.