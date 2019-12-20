Daria Morozova re-elected as DPR Ombudsman

On 20 December, Daria Morozova was re-elected for the position of Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic. She was nominated by the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin. 80 MPs voted in favour of her candidacy (80 – for, 1 – against, 0 – abstained).

After the solemn oath, the Ombudsman thanked the MPs for their decision and expressed readiness to continue the protection of the rights and freedoms of Donbass residents.

The team of the Ombudsman’s Office in the Donetsk People’s Republic congratulated Daria Morozova on taking office. Since your first election in 2014, your professionalism, experience and strict adherence to the principles of rule of law and justice have served as the basis for ensuring state protection of human rights and freedoms. And in the challenging conditions of the armed conflict, you continue the efforts aimed at upholding the legitimate rights and interests of Donbass people, both within the state and in the international arena.