Daria Morozova on prisoner exchange

Kiev and Donbass agreed on the date of the exchange of prisoners based on the principle of “all identified for all identified.” This Sunday, December 29, before the New Year, in accordance with the decision made by the “Normandy Four”, the Ukrainian side should be transfering 87 people. Donetsk and Lugansk, in turn, will release 55 people.

Source: Russia 24