The Human Rights Ombudsman in the DPR Daria Morozova on “Mezhdunarodnaya Panorama” describes in detail about why subsequent exchanges of detainees are impossible without completing the procedural “cleansing”, as well as about attempts of direct blackmail during negotiation processes by Ukraine and the reasons of frequent changes of the composition of the Ukrainian delegation in the CG. About this and much more you will know from the video.