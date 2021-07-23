Daria Morozova gave lecture at international expert forum “Foros”

On 22 July, within the framework of a working visit to the Russian Federation, the Human Rights Ombudsman in the DPR Daria Morozova took part in the international youth and expert forum “Foros”. During her speech, the Ombudsman of the Republic told the young participants about the specifics of negotiating in crisis situations. In particular, the Ombudsman told about the mechanisms of the “Minsk Process”, the activities of the humanitarian group, as well as the complexities of the exchange of detainees between the DPR and Ukraine. The communication met with strong interest and response from the audience.

Forum “Foros” has been held since 1999 and is a technology of additional education for students, graduate students, young teachers of the humanities and economic sciences.

Leading experts and analysts, members of the public, politicians of high levels of the Russian Federation take part in the forum.