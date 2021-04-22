Daria Morozova about human rights violation of Donbass citizens by Ukraine. As of 21 April 2021

Human Rights Ombudsman in the DPR Daria Morozova provided statistics of the crimes of Ukraine against the residents of Donbass. According to her, another side has to prove that it is able to conduct peaceful policy.
Human rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic
Human rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic-Daria Morozova
Human Rights Ombudsman in the DPR Daria Morozova provided statistics of the crimes of Ukraine against the residents of Donbass. According to her, another side has to prove that it is able to conduct peaceful policy.