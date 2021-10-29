Contest of students’ essays dedicated to Human Rights Day started

Dear students of higher education institutions of the DPR on the training specializations: political science, international relations, journalism and legal sciences.

The Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic informs you that from 25.10 to 15.11.2021 a contest of students’ essays is being held on the topic: “The role of human rights organizations and ombudsman institutions in unrecognized states”, dedicated to Human Rights Day.

The work must be sent to the address: ombudsman_dnr@mail.ru marked as “Human Rights Day” Contest.

No more than 1 work (essay) is accepted from one participant.

The winners of the competition will receive certificates, as well as the opportunity to undergo remote or full-time (if the epidemiological situation improves) practice at the Ombudsman’s Office in the Donetsk People’s Republic.