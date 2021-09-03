Contacts for feedback on voting to State Duma of Russian Federation

The Ombudsman informs the citizens of the DPR who have Russian citizenship that information centres operate on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, where you can get advice on obtaining SNILS, registering on the Common Government Services Portal, apply for participation in remote electronic voting, an application for organizing a transfer to the Rostov region in order to participate in the elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation in full-time format.

By number “357” you can get advice on problematic issues faced by residents of the Donetsk People’s Republic – citizens of Russia when registering on the Common Government Services Portal and submitting an application for participation in remote electronic voting.