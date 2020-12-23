Congratulations to Daria Morozova on sixth anniversary of taking office as Ombudsman

Dear Daria Vasilyevna, the entire collective of the Ombudsman’s Office in the DPR congratulates you on the first anniversary of the new cadence as Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic!

The difficult mission of protecting human rights and freedoms can only be handled by a person who has such distinctive features as: responsibility, thirst for justice, adherence to principles, decisiveness and boundless humanity. Your activity as the Ombudsman of the Republic, as well as your moral qualities, are worthy of the highest appreciation and sincere gratitude. It is a great honor for all of us to work with you on a common cause of serving society and protecting the rights of our citizens!

We wish you good health, mental strength, success in all your endeavors, inexhaustible energy in serving the interests of a man!

Best regards, the collective of the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Donetsk People’s Republic