Congratulations to Daria Morozova on Railway Worker’s Day

Dear workers and veterans of the railway complex of the Donetsk People’s Republic!

I wholeheartedly congratulate you on your professional holiday!

The profession of a railway worker in the DPR is one of the most respected and honourable. The development of railway transport in our young Republic is facilitated by the energy, professionalism and enthusiasm of all employees who ensure the movement of railway trains.

Please accept my sincere gratitude for your clear and well-coordinated work that results in stability, safety, and reliability of freight and passenger traffic.

I wish you new labour victories, good health, happiness and prosperity.

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova