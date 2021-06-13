Greeting from Daria Morozova on Light Industry Workers Day

Dear light industry workers and veterans, I sincerely congratulate you on your professional holiday!

Light industry, which enterprises carry out both the primary processing of raw materials and the production of finished products, plays an important role not only in providing other sectors of the national economy, but also in directly meeting the consumer demand of the population.

I express my sincere gratitude to the workers for their contribution to the restoration and development of the economy of the Donetsk People’s Republic. Let your honest and selfless work continue to serve the prosperity of our Fatherland. I wish you and your loved ones good health, professional success, peace and prosperity!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova