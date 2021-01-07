Congratulations from Daria Morozova with DPR Emergency Rescuer’s Day

Dear workers and veterans of the emergency services, I wholeheartedly congratulate you on your professional holiday!

Professional rescuers are people of utmost concentration, endurance, with the ability to quickly make the only right decision. At the forefront of the fight against natural and man-made disasters, it is you who are the first to support fellow citizens in trouble.

Your exceptional professionalism, experience in rescuing people in an armed conflict is the basis for reliable protection of human life and health, as well as a guarantee of the Republic’s security.

I express my sincere gratitude for your steadfastness and selfless work for the safety of the inhabitants of the Donetsk People’s Republic. I wish you good health, happiness, peace and prosperity!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova