Congratulations from Daria Morozova on St. Nicholas Day

Dear residents of the Republic!

I sincerely congratulate you with Saint Nicholas Day – а holy day for all Christians.

This day is the first of the New Year and Christmas holidays that come to our homes. On this day, each of us hopes for some small miracle, the realization of a cherished dream. This is the time when both children and adults begin to believe in a fairytale…

May Saint Nicholas protect every inhabitant of the Republic, give happiness and hope for a better, and also inspire for good deeds!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova