Congratulations from Daria Morozova on Libraries Day

Dear librarians of the Donetsk People’s Republic!

Please accept my warmest congratulations on your professional holiday!

Everyone knows that a library is a true treasury of knowledge and discoveries of mankind. A whole world of history, culture and wisdom of generations.

Also, the special role of libraries is in the upbringing of spiritual values, strengthening moral foundations, humanitarian education, and raising the educational level of the population.

Dear workers of DPR libraries! I am sincerely grateful to you for your tireless creative work, as well as for your contribution to the upbringing of the younger generation.

I wholeheartedly wish you professional success, new grateful readers, happiness, health, peace and prosperity!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova