Congratulations from Daria Morozova on Entrepreneurship Day

Dear entrepreneurs of the Donetsk People’s Republic!

I wholeheartedly congratulate you on your professional holiday!

Your field of activity is one of the key ones for the development of our young state. Entrepreneurs of the Republic create new jobs and pay taxes, introduce innovations, changing lives for the better.

You know how to take responsibility, show determination, move towards the intended goal, competently calculating your strengths and resources.

Thank you for your concern and desire to move forward! I sincerely wish you strength, patience, health, good luck and happiness!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova