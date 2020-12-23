Congratulations from Daria Morozova on DPR State Security Officer’s Day

Dear security officials! I congratulate you on your professional holiday!

Since its inception, the Ministry of State Security has been successfully countering the subversive actions of enemy intelligence services, fighting international terrorism, defending the sovereignty and integrity of our young state.

Dear officers of the Ministry of State Security, you are the pride of the country, an example of courage and genuine patriotism. I am deeply convinced that you will continue to fulfill the tasks set before you with dignity, changing for the better and making the lives of our citizens safer.

I wholeheartedly wish you good health, success and career growth. Thank you for your illustrious service and high professionalism, for your significant contribution to ensuring peace and security on the territory of the Republic!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova