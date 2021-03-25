Congratulation from Daria Morozova on Cultural Workers’ Day

Dear workers and veterans of the cultural sphere, I congratulate you on your professional holiday!

Culture and art play a special role in the life of a society, in the formation of an individual’s personality. After all, this is not only the quintessence of the experience of generations and a harbinger of future changes, but also an indicator of the health of the nation.

The active civic position and resilience that cultural workers of the Donetsk People’s Republic demonstrated in the most difficult years of its building and formation are an illustrative example of love for the Motherland and devoted service to the Fatherland. Despite the difficult military-political and socio-economic situation, you were able to preserve and enhance the cultural heritage of Donbass. Integration processes with the Russian Federation are doing well, international relations are developing, which increases the opportunities for disseminating information about the situation in Donbass and contributes to the recognition of the Donetsk People’s Republic by the world community.

I express my sincere gratitude for your commitment and dedication. I wish you good health, mental strength, inspiration and creative success. Peace and prosperity to you and your loved ones!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova