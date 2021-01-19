Conducting mandatory technical inspection of vehicles

In the context of legal education of citizens, we inform that on 10.01.2021 the Order of the Government of the Donetsk People’s Republic of 30.12.2020 № 89-12 came into force, which approved the Procedure conducting a mandatory technical inspection of vehicles, as well as the Rules for checking the technical condition of vehicles and codes assessing its inconsistency.

This Procedure for the mandatory technical inspection of vehicles regulates the legal relationship connected with the mandatory technical inspection of vehicles, as well as the formation of a unified automated information system for technical inspection.

Thus, according to the requirements of the above Procedure, a mandatory technical inspection of vehicles is carried out by the operator of a technical inspection in accordance with the Rules for checking the technical condition of a vehicle.

Mandatory technical inspection of vehicles is carried out in accordance with the scope of certification by operators of the technical inspection who have received the specified certification in the State Automobile Inspection Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Donetsk People’s Republic for the technical inspection.

The technical inspection is carried out by the operator of the technical inspection on a paid basis at the request of the customer for the technical inspection.

The issuance of coupons for conducting mandatory technical inspections of vehicles is carried out by authorized employees of the State Automobile Inspection Departments of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Donetsk People’s Republic in the following terms: – from January 15 to December 15 – for those vehicles that are inspected once a year and once every two years; – from January 15 to June 30 and from July 1 to December 15 – vehicles that are inspected twice a year.

For vehicle owners or their authorized persons operating the vehicle, the deadline for conducting the mandatory technical inspection of the vehicle is determined by the year of the vehicle’s release (cardinal or ordinal) and the month of vehicle registration indicated in the registration document issued by the State Automobile Inspection Department of the MIA of the DPR.

The amount of payment for carrying out the technical inspection and the amount of payment for carrying out the repeated technical inspection are set by the operator of the technical inspection differentially depending on the volume of work performed and the type of vehicle, including taking into account the cost of individual technological operations, forms of protocols of checking the technical condition (diagnostic cards) within the frameworks established by the regulatory legal act of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Donetsk People’s Republic.