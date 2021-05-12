Condolences from Daria Morozova in connection with tragedy in Kazan

On May 11, a terrible tragedy took place in Kazan. During the shooting, arranged by a graduate of school No. 175, 9 people were killed, dozens were injured of varying degrees of severity. Innocent people, most of whom were children.

It is impossible to convey in words the pain and grief experienced by the relatives and friends of the victims. I can only say that Donbass is with you in these difficult days…

I sincerely share the bitterness of irreparable loss and grieve together with the relatives and friends of the victims. I also wish a speedy recovery to all the victims.

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova