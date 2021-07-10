Condolences on death of war correspondent Katya Katina

We offer our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and relatives of the war correspondent Katya Katina. Her death is a tremendous shock. It was suddenly, unfairly, too early…

Katya literally from the first days of the conflict in Donbass fearlessly fought the enemy on the information front. Thanks to her reporting from the front line, people learned the truth about the events in the Republic. Under the conditions of the information blockade, this was and remains invaluable.

Katya is a true patriot of the Russian Spring. Her work is an example of the highest journalistic professionalism.

She will forever remain in our memory as a bright, sociable, sincere and very brave girl.

Eternal memory!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the DPR Daria Morozova and the Press Service of the Ombudsman’s Office