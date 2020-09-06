Condolences on anniversary of the passing of the First DPR Head Alexander Zakharchenko

“We love our land and are ready to give our lives for it…” This is, unfortunately, a prophetic quotation by the first Head of DPR Aleksandr Zakharchenko filled with patriotism and loyalty to the Homeland. On 31 August he died as a result of the terroristic attack, organized by Ukrainian diversion intelligence group. Before that fatal day, his life has been repeatedly attempted, but he didn’t hide and followed the course. Aleksandr Vladimirovich wasn’t afraid of the death – he feared to disappoint people, who had trusted him their fates and the future of DPR.

He, truly, treated to the Donetsk land and its inhabitants with love and respect. He did a lot of things for the establishment and development of our state. He was a real leader, an example of bravery and courage. Aleksandr Vladimirovich Zakharchenko deservedly awarded the title of the Hero of DPR.

It is a great responsibility that not everyone is ready to accept, to head the state, involved in the armed conflict. Meanwhile, Aleksandr Vladimirovich dedicated fought for the freedom of the young Republic not only in the political sphere but also at the front with weapons in his hands.

I can’t still believe that this tragedy happened in reality. There is a lack of his pieces of advice, support. The death of Aleksandr Vladimirovich is a bitter incalculable loss for me personally and for the state in general.

And it pains me to admit that we can’t turn back the clock and change those terrible events. However, it is in our power to keep doing business, which he has started, and by coming together to achieve peace and welfare on Donbas.

I ask relatives and closes of Aleksandr Vladimirovich to accept my sincere condolences and words of support. Everyone, who has honored to communicate and work with him, mourns with you. Let the light memory of him will help to survive the bitterness of loss.

With respect, Ombudsmen of the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova.