Condolences on anniversary of passing of First DPR Head Alexander Zakharchenko

31 August 2018 will always be one of the most tragic dates in the history of the Republic. Because then, three years ago, the First Head of the DPR died…

Alexander Vladimirovich Zakharchenko was a man of many qualities, among which the main ones were courage, officer dignity and unconditional love of the Land. He chose to serve the people of Donbass as the goal of his life and over these years of creative work he did a lot to establish our young state.

Today, the work of the First Head of the Republic continues to live and develop, and his personality and example – to inspire! We grieve, but at the same time we remember and honour your precept… Head, Batya, Hero!

In loving memory of Alexander Vladimirovich!