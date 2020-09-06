Condolences in connection with the death of the first Ombudsman of the Russian Federation by Daria Morozova

On 1 September 2020, the first Commissioner for human rights in Russia Oleg Orestovich Mironov died. His death is an incalculable loss.

Oleg Orestovich fulfilled the obligations of Ombudsman in the difficult of the history of Russia. He was the first among the civil rights activists of states of the former Soviet Union who was elected the member of the board of directors of the European Institute of Ombudsman. He was ingenious lawyer, who wrote more than 200 scientific papers on problems of constitutional law, the theory of state and law, political science.

On my own behalf and on behalf of the Ombudsman’s Office in the Donetsk People’s Republic I’d like to express my sincere condolences to relatives and closes of Oleg Orestovich. We mourn and pray with you!