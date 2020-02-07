Condolences from Daria Morozova to victims of road traffic accident

On behalf of the Human Rights Ombudsman’s Office, I express my deepest condolences to families of victims of a bus accident on the road from Gorlovka to Sevastopol.

Two DPR citizens died in the accident. One of the victims was a pregnant woman and a mother of a two-year-old child. There are no words to describe the pain of the victims’ relatives, which we share. Being the Ombudsman, I’m daily reported on such tragic events, but I cannot hold back my tears this time. I feel it deeply as a woman and as a mother.

Dear relatives and loved ones of the victims, I wish you strength and resilience in this hour of sorrow. The state will provide any support needed. We mourn with you.