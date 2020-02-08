Condolences from Daria Morozova on third anniversary of passing of Mikhail Tolstykh

3 years ago we lost one of the most prominent heroes of the Donetsk People’s Republic Mikhail Tolstykh. It is impossible to express all the pain and grief as such a courageous, distinguished and truly outstanding commander lost his life. This is an irreparable loss for Donbass.

I offer my condolences to Mikhail’s family and comrades-in-arms. We will never forget his feats, his humanity and dedication to the Republic and to the people for whom he fought. Rest in peace, the defender of Donbass! You are an inspiration to us all.

Memory eternal to the hero!