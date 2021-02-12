Condolences from Daria Morozova on anniversary of passing away of Mikhail Tolstikh

Four years have passed since the moment of the terrible crime, which claimed the life of one of the best sons of Donbas, the hero of the Republic and commander of the “Somali” battalion Tolstikh Mikhail Sergeyevich (“Givi”). Despite the time that has passed, the pain of consciousness that he will not be with us is still in the hearts of citizens of the DPR.

“Givi” was the real patriot and defender of his Motherland. In many ways, thanks to his resilience and commitment on the battlefield, we could stand up for the independence of our state. The soldiers of the “Somali” under his leadership were fighting for the freedom in the most acute phases of the armed conflict in Donbas.

His feats will always encourage us in the fight for the ideals of Russkiy Mir! The heroes don’t pass away, and the memory about “Givi” will live forever!

I would ask the family and friends of Mikhail Tolstikh to accept my sincere condolences and words of support. I remember and grieve with you.

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova