Condolences from Daria Morozova on 6th anniversary of shelling of “Centre” bus station

On February 11, six years ago, as a result of shelling of the “Centre” bus station in the city of Donetsk by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 11 civilians died. Dozens of citizens sustained injuries of varying severity.

Prudence and cynicism of offenders are astounded, since they knew exactly that there will be civilians on the bus station.

Such crimes do not have a term of limitation and we hope that perpetrators will be prosecuted.

I would like to express condolences to relatives and loved ones of victims. We grieve and remember with you…

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova