Comment from Daria Morozova on health condition of those released in exchange of 29 December

At the moment, all people released as part of exchange of 29th December have been provided with the necessary assistance, namely medical care, food and hygiene kits. For those people who haven’t got their own property in the territory of the DPR, accommodation with adequate living conditions has been prepared. They will be able to move there after medical examination. Also, each of them will get one-off financial assistance.

In order to avoid manipulation over this issue, please contact the Human Rights Ombudsman Office on all matters related to the condition of participants of the exchange.