Comment from Daria Morozova following thwarted meeting of humanitarian subgroup

Today, due to the absence of the Ukrainian representative at the meeting of the Humanitarian Subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group on Peaceful Settlement in Donbass, we were unable to fully discuss all issues on the agenda.

We deplore that this happened and hope that such an incident will never reoccur in future. We urge for further fruitful cooperation to resolve the pressing problems and keeping to provisions of the Minsk Agreement.