Comment from Daria Morozova following Minsk talks of 18 December

The negotiations of the Humanitarian Subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group on Peaceful Settlement in Donbass focused on the preparation of agreements on prisoner exchange. Unfortunately, we are compelled to note that the position of the Ukrainian side is contrary to all recommendations concluded at the “Normandy four” summit of 9th December in Paris.

The destructive position of Ukrainian delegates has thwarted the implementation of recommendations made at the above-mentioned summit in regard to conducting the exchange by the end of 2019. The failure of official Kiev to abide by their previous commitments may prevent detainees from celebrating winter holidays at home together with their families.

Such steps on Kiev’s part undermine the image of Ukraine, demonstrating its failure to implement the agreements reached. We again urge the Ukrainian side to demonstrate a more responsible approach and start taking actual efforts within the exchange process.